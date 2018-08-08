Poke chain opens second location at west Little Rock shopping center

A second outlet of Ohia Poke opened Wednesday at a shopping center in west Little Rock.

The location is across from Nike at the Promenade at Chenal off Chenal Parkway, according to a news release from the shopping center.

The restaurant, which serves Hawaiian bowls featuring raw sushi-grade fish and a variety of side items, will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

According to the release, poke, which means "to chop" in Hawaiian, has gained popularity in recent months in Arkansas.

Ohia Poke's first outlet opened in January at 220 W. Sixth St., which formerly housed Lulav and The Veg.