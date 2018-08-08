Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Fight between neighbors ends in Arkansan's death
This article was published today at 3:51 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An argument between neighbors resulted in a fatal shooting early Wednesday, authorities in Arkansas said.
Madison County sheriff's office deputies were called at 8:15 a.m. in response to the shooting in Combs, according to a news release. The city is located about 30 miles south of Fayetteville.
Two neighbors got into a physical altercation, which ended with one of the males being fatally shot, the release states.
Authorities said they took one person into custody, but the suspect's name was not released. The victim was not identified.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sheriff's office: Fight between neighbors ends in Arkansan's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
MaxCady says... August 8, 2018 at 4:40 p.m.
Is Combs considered part of the NWA metroplex?? So livable!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.