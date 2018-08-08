Sheriff's office: Fight between neighbors ends in Arkansan's death

An argument between neighbors resulted in a fatal shooting early Wednesday, authorities in Arkansas said.

Madison County sheriff's office deputies were called at 8:15 a.m. in response to the shooting in Combs, according to a news release. The city is located about 30 miles south of Fayetteville.

Two neighbors got into a physical altercation, which ended with one of the males being fatally shot, the release states.

Authorities said they took one person into custody, but the suspect's name was not released. The victim was not identified.