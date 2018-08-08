BASKETBALL

Former Razorback, Siloam Springs star dies

Former Siloam Springs basketball standout and Arkansas Razorback India Lewis died Tuesday in Tulsa after a short battle with breast cancer. She was 36.

Lewis was a multiple-sport standout at Siloam Springs in the late 1990s, starring in volleyball, basketball and softball.

She led the Lady Panthers basketball team to the Class AAAA state championship in 1999. She was named Miss Basketball by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and also garnered the newspaper’s Female Athlete of the Year award.

Lewis then played four seasons at the University of Arkansas under then-coach Gary Blair, where she was a regular contributor and second on the team in scoring the last two years. The Razorbacks reached the NCAA Tournament in three of her four seasons there.

She finished her career with four seasons in the WNBA.

— Graham Thomas

UA to play UT-Arlington

The University of Texas-Arlington’s men’s basketball team will play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 23 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to the Mavericks’ schedule that was released Tuesday.

Arkansas’ football team also is scheduled to play at Missouri on Nov. 23 — the Friday after Thanksgiving — at 1:30 p.m. Tipoff time for Arkansas’ basketball game against UT-Arlington wasn’t announced, but presumably it will be a night start to avoid a conflict with the football game.

GOLF

Moon, Kim, Benton qualify for match play

Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City, and Arkansas Razorbacks Dylan Kim and Kaylee Benton have qualified for match play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, Tenn.

The top 64 players in stroke play qualify for match play, which runs through Sunday.

Moon and Kim finished tied for eighth with a 4-under 138. Moon followed her first-round 69 with a 69 that featured five birdies and three bogeys. Kim also had a 69 that featured four birdies, including three consecutive on holes No. 6 (393 yards, par four), No. 7 (519 yards, par five) and No. 8 (157 yards, par three) and two bogeys.

Benton finished tied for 15th with a 3-under 139. After opening with a 68, Benton shot an even-par 71 in the second round that featured four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on No. 7. Their opponents will be determined this morning after a nine-person playoff for the final spot.