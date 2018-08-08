This date in baseball
1903 A week after pitching his first doubleheader victory, Joe "Iron Man" McGinnity of the New York Giants scored a double victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-1 and 4-3. In the second game, he stole home.
1915 Philadelphia's Gavvy Cravath hit four doubles and drove in eight runs in a 14-7 victory over the Reds at Cincinnati.
1920 Howard Ehmke of the Detroit Tigers pitched the fastest 1-0 game in American League history -- 1 hour, 13 minutes -- for a victory against the New York Yankees.
1931 Bob Burke of the Washington Senators pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.
1954 The Brooklyn Dodgers pounded the Cincinnati Reds 20-7 at Ebbets Field. The Dodgers scored 13 runs in the eighth inning after two were out.
1973 Designated hitter Orlando Cepeda hit four doubles as the Boston Red Sox posted a 9-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
1982 California's Doug DeCinces hit three home runs in a game for the second time in less than a week. DeCinces, who led the Angels to a a 9-5 victory over Seattle, hit three against Minnesota on Aug. 3.
1985 Baseball, after a two-day walkout, resumed playing with 18 games scheduled, including five doubleheaders.
1988 The first night game scheduled in the 74-year history of Chicago's Wrigley Field was postponed with the Cubs leading the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 after heavy rains started in the bottom of the fourth inning.
1992 Oakland's Dennis Eckersley had his consecutive save record snapped at 40. His consecutive save records -- 36 consecutive to start a season, and 40 consecutive over two seasons -- ended trying to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. Eckersley gave up a two-out, two-run single to Gregg Jefferies to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. But the Athletics came back to win the game in the ninth, 5-3.
1997 Randy Johnson struck out 19, matching the major league record for left-handers he had tied earlier in the season, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-0.
1998 Paul Molitor stole his 500th base in Minnesota's 6-3 loss to Baltimore to become the fifth player with 3,000 hits and 500 steals. Molitor joined Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Eddie Collins and Lou Brock.
2001 Damion Easley went 6 for 6 with a home run and three RBI as Detroit pounded Texas 19-6. The Tigers tied a modern major league record by scoring 13 runs in the ninth inning.
2016 Brandon Crawford became the first major league player in 41 years to get seven hits in a game, putting the San Francisco Giants ahead to stay with an RBI single in the 14th inning of an 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Today's birthdays Greg Garcia 29; Anthony Rizzo 29; Blake Wood 33.
