TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-crash leaves power lines down, shuts I-440 exit, part of state highway in Little Rock

An exit off Interstate 440 and part of a state highway in Little Rock were closed Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed and knocked over multiple utility poles, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The wreck brought down several power lines in the area near Springer Boulevard and closed the exit's eastbound off-ramp, the agency said.

All lanes of Arkansas 365 were closed 0.1 miles southeast of Interstate 440 and 0.2 miles northwest of the interstate due to the wreck, according to reports. The highway was “blocked in both directions due to downed power lines on the south side of Interstate 440,” the agency said.

The roads closed about noon and were expected to be cleared by 4 p.m.

Entergy Arkansas said on Twitter that power line wires would be removed from the road by 4 p.m. but did not provide an estimate for a time that power would be restored to the area.

A call to the state Department of Transportation was not immediately returned Wednesday.