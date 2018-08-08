White’s two-run homer in eighth lifts Astros over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler White hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros pulled off a late rally for the second straight game, beating the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Tuesday.

The win followed the Astros’ 3-1 victory Monday night in which Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

This time, the AL West leaders again trailed 1-0 when Gonzalez doubled and White hit a high, arching shot to left field off Ray Black (1-1).

Houston has hit 13 home runs in its last eight games. The Astros have won six of seven and the Giants have lost four of five.

Joe Smith (4-1) struck out the only two batters he faced in the seventh for the win. Hector Ron-don pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save in 16 tries.

Astros starter Dallas Keuchel gave up one run and three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking two.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out seven. He is 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA in six career starts against Houston.

CUBS 5, ROYALS 0 Mike Montgomery allowed five hits over six-plus innings, David Bote drove in a career-high three runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals. Montgomery (4-4), who the Royals drafted in the first round in 2008, picked up his first win since June 29. Montgomery is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in four appearances against the Royals. Bote’s first career triple with two out in the first scored Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward. His fifth inning single scored Javier Baez. Victor Caratini, who led off the inning with a single, scored on Zobrist’s sacrifice fly. Zobrist left in the bottom of the inning with left hip tightness.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3 Willy Adames hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the Tampa Bay Rays a win over the Baltimore Orioles. Adames’ fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6). Sergio Romo (2-2) got the win after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak. Tim Beckham and Trey Mancini homered and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings for Baltimore. Cobb, attempting to win consecutive starts for the first time with the Orioles, gave up only two hits after the first inning and retired the last 10 batters he faced against his former team.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer during a five-run 10th inning, helping the Boston Red Sox overcome Craig Kimbrel’s blown save to beat the Toronto Blue Jays for their fifth straight win. Moreland’s one-out shot off Ken Giles (0-3) followed a triple by Mookie Betts and a walk by Andrew Benintendi. The All-Star first baseman drove in four. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run homer later in the inning. Giles was charged with five runs in his first home appearance with Toronto since being acquired from Houston in a deal that sent back Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna. Kimbrel (3-1) gave up a solo homer to Justin Smoak with one out in the ninth inning, tying the game at 5. Kimbrel stuck out the side otherwise. It was Kimbrel’s second blown save in four outings. J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the eighth, his major league-leading 34th. Martinez finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

RANGERS 11, MARINERS 4 Bartolo Colon finally reached the accomplishment that brought him back for a 21st MLB season, and now no pitcher from Latin America has more victories than Big Sexy. Colon allowed four runs in seven innings and was the beneficiary of a huge game for the Texas Rangers’ offense in a victory over the Seattle Mariners. The win was No. 246 of Colon’s career, moving him out of a tie with Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez. Colon, who had lost five straight starts, passed Juan Marichal for most wins (244) by a pitcher from the Dominican Republic in June. Colon trailed 3-0 after the third inning before the Rangers scored four times in the third, once in the fifth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Colon pitched to the score, throwing strikes and letting plays be made behind him.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 8-1, BRAVES 3-3 Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals to earn a doubleheader split. In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to victory. Seeking to blunt the momentum of the surging Nationals, Atlanta shook off a strong pitching performance by Max Scherzer before striking against the Washington bullpen in the second game of the day-night doubleheader. Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis singled off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) before Inciarte hit a liner down the first-base line. The ball bounced off a low barrier in foul ground and momentarily eluded Harper, who had no options by the time he picked it up in right field. That was the final pitch thrown by Herrera, who left after a visit from Washington’s trainer. Jesse Biddle (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and A.J. Minter got three outs for his ninth save.

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 2 Streaking Matt Carpenter hit his 30th home run, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning that lifted the St. Louis Cardinals over the Miami Marlins. Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games, the longest active string in the majors. Carpenter, who has won two of the last three NL Player of the Week awards, sent a shot off Elieser Hernandez (2-6) into the Cardinals bullpen in right field. Several St. Louis relievers celebrated with their arms in the air. Paul DeJong hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 12. Marcell Ozuna had a pair of hits and is 5 for 8 in his first two games at Marlins Park since being traded by Miami to St. Louis in the offseason. Miles Mikolas (12-3) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 2 Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled cancer last year, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit three homers in a victory over the Colorado. Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping the Pirates stop a three-game slide. Starling Marte hit a solo drive in the first and Jordy Mercer connected for a three-run shot against Bettis (5-2) with two out in the fourth.