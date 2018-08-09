Home / Latest News /
24-year-old Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at daycare
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
An Arkansas man faces two charges stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted children at the daycare where he worked, police said.
According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, 24-year-old Nathan Clemons of Rogers was taken into custody Wednesday on a second-degree sexual assault charge.
This week's arrest came after an investigation by police found a girl who says Clemons sexually assaulted her at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool, authorities said.
He was originally arrested June 29 on a sexual-assault charge after a 7-year-old boy told his parents Clemons had given him a massage during "movie time" and had touched him inappropriately, a probable cause affidavit states.
The 24-year-old was released on $50,000 bond after the June arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held at the Benton County jail, records show, and no bail had been set.
smmlv3 says... August 9, 2018 at 12:50 p.m.
After the first allegationthis guy should have been barred from Mary's Little Lambs or any other such place until he could prove his innocence.
