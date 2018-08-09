24-year-old Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at daycare

An Arkansas man faces two charges stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted children at the daycare where he worked, police said.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, 24-year-old Nathan Clemons of Rogers was taken into custody Wednesday on a second-degree sexual assault charge.

This week's arrest came after an investigation by police found a girl who says Clemons sexually assaulted her at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool, authorities said.

He was originally arrested June 29 on a sexual-assault charge after a 7-year-old boy told his parents Clemons had given him a massage during "movie time" and had touched him inappropriately, a probable cause affidavit states.

The 24-year-old was released on $50,000 bond after the June arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held at the Benton County jail, records show, and no bail had been set.