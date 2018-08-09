Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 1:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

24-year-old Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at daycare

By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff

This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.

24-year-old-nathan-clemons-of-rogers

PHOTO BY BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

24-year-old Nathan Clemons of Rogers

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

An Arkansas man faces two charges stemming from accusations he sexually assaulted children at the daycare where he worked, police said.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, 24-year-old Nathan Clemons of Rogers was taken into custody Wednesday on a second-degree sexual assault charge.

This week's arrest came after an investigation by police found a girl who says Clemons sexually assaulted her at Mary's Little Lamb Preschool, authorities said.

He was originally arrested June 29 on a sexual-assault charge after a 7-year-old boy told his parents Clemons had given him a massage during "movie time" and had touched him inappropriately, a probable cause affidavit states.

The 24-year-old was released on $50,000 bond after the June arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held at the Benton County jail, records show, and no bail had been set.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 24-year-old Arkansan accused of sexually assaulting 2 children at daycare

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

smmlv3 says... August 9, 2018 at 12:50 p.m.

After the first allegationthis guy should have been barred from Mary's Little Lambs or any other such place until he could prove his innocence.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online