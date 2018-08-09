4-wheeler's crash fatal to driver, 19

At least two people died in road accidents since Saturday.

A 19-year-old died Saturday night when his four-wheeler veered off the road and overturned in a ditch, authorities said.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. on Jackson County Road 30, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The report stated that Devon C. Emery of Newport was driving a 2017 Honda TRX east when he traveled off the county road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn in a ditch.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

A 52-year-old woman died Monday, days after being hit by a pickup in Northwest Arkansas, according to a preliminary crash report.

Pamela Jerrolds-Hopper was walking in the inside lane of U.S. 412 about 10 p.m. Thursday when a Toyota Tundra that was headed west switched lanes and hit Jerrolds-Hopper, according to the Arkansas State Police. The wreck happened near the highway's intersection with U.S. 71-B in Washington County, the report stated.

Jerrolds-Hopper was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. Monday at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, police said. No other injuries were reported.

State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 08/09/2018