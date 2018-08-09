Arkansan charged with 2 counts of murder in fatal I-30 wreck pleads not guilty; records show 67-year-old had 5 previous DWI convictions

An Arkansan with a lengthy history of drunken driving convictions entered pleas of not guilty Tuesday afternoon to two counts of murder stemming from a fatal crash earlier this year.

Isiah Williams, 67, of Ashdown appeared for arraignment before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart. In addition to two counts of murder, Williams is also facing a charge of felony driving while intoxicated.

Court records show Williams had at least five previous DWI convictions at the time of the deadly wreck in February. According to a probable cause affidavit, Williams had a blood alcohol level of .216 when he slammed his Ford F-150 pickup into a tree along Interstate 30 near the 186 mile marker shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 2. Jimmie Gant, 62, of Ashdown and Kathy Brown, 59, of Texarkana, Texas, were passengers in Williams' truck and died in the one-vehicle wreck. The rear passenger was partially ejected through the windshield.

Authorities said Williams was traveling eastbound on I-30 when he veered off the roadway, crossed across a large grassy area and a ditch before striking a tree. He was transported by helicopter to CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, but both passengers died at the scene.

"Williams later stated the rear passenger was intoxicated and became angry leaning forward grabbing the steering wheel," the affidavit states. "The speedometer was locked on 63 miles per hour and the driver stated he had the cruise control set on 65 miles per hour. The distance from the time the vehicle left the roadway until impact with the tree would have given a person who was not impaired more than ample time to brake."

According to the affidavit, there was no evidence Williams attempted to use his brakes before the collision.

Williams is being held in the Bowie County jail. Lockhart scheduled Williams to return to court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 6.