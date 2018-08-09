Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Children's Hospital: $750,000 gift will help it to double size of clinic
By Andy Davis
This article was published today at 12:44 p.m.
A $750,000 gift will help Arkansas Children’s Hospital double the size of its clinic in Jonesboro, the hospital said Thursday.
The hospital used the gift from Fowler Foods President Chris Fowler and his wife, Kim, who is on the board of the hospital’s foundation, to buy the building housing the clinic in June.
The hospital will use its own funds to expand the clinic from half of the 8,000-square-foot building to the entire building, renovate the space and add additional staff and equipment to the clinic.
A $250,000 gift from the Fowlers in 2015 allowed the hospital to create a diagnostic center at the clinic.
