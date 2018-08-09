Arkansas justices say rehearing request should be denied

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Supreme Court justices say a decision to dismiss a judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from hearing death penalty cases after he participated in an anti-death penalty demonstration shouldn't be reconsidered.

The seven justices asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to deny Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's request that the full appeals court take up the case that stemmed from the demonstration last year.

The demonstration occurred the same day Griffen blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug over claims its supplier had been misled by the state. During the demonstration, Griffen was strapped to a cot and wore an anti-death penalty button.

A three-judge appeals panel last month dismissed Griffen's lawsuit against the justices over their order disqualifying him from death penalty cases.

