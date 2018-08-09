Baseball: Bryant wins American Legion regional opener

The Bryant Blacksox scored three runs in both the first and third innings, then overcame a 3-hour, 40-minute rain delay Wednesday to down Salina, Kan., 8-3 in the opening round of the American Legion Southeast Regional in New Orleans.

Myers Buck and Scott Schmidt drove in two runs each, and the Blacksox used four pitchers to limit the Kansas state champions to five hits.

Bryant (44-9) will play a winners bracket game today about 7 p.m.

Salina (36-3) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, but the Blacksox turned a game-winning double play to advance.

Bryant starting pitcher Will McEntire lasted only 1⅔ innings. He struck out 5, allowed 1 hit and walked 2. Boston Heil went 1⅓ innings and allowed four hits. Schmidt pitched one inning before the rain caused a delay. Logan Catton went the final 3 innings, allowing 3 hits with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Catton, who hit a double, and Schmidt each went 2 for 3 to lead Bryant's 7-hit attack.