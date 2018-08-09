Home / Latest News /
Buffalo National River proposing some camping fee increases
This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.
The Buffalo National River is proposing camping fees increases for the first time since 2013, according to a news release.
The National Park Service said the park recently conducted a study comparing campgrounds in the area and used those results to determine the new fees.
The agency proposed raising the cost to stay at the following locations:
Sites with water and electric at Buffalo Point Campground: From $22 to $30 a night for up to six people
All sites at Tyler Bend Campground and walk-in tent sites at Buffalo Point Campground: From $16 to $20 a night for up to six people
Primitive sites at Steel Creek, Kyle’s Landing, Ozark, Carver and Rush campgrounds: From $12 to $20.00 a night for up to six people
According to the news release, the fee structure would also be revised for group campsites at Buffalo Point and Tyler Bend from $3 per person, per night to a flat rate of $50 per group per night.
Those wanting to comment on the proposed increases can email them to buff_superintendent@nps.gov or pick up a form at the park headquarters in Harrison, Steel Creek Ranger Station, Tyler Bend Visitor Center or Buffalo Point Ranger Station.
