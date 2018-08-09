Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

Buffalo National River proposing some camping fee increases

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 12:05 p.m.

a-tent-is-seen-at-the-buffalo-point-campground-in-the-photo-provided-by-the-national-park-service

PHOTO BY COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

A tent is seen at the Buffalo Point campground in the photo provided by the National Park Service.

The Buffalo National River is proposing camping fees increases for the first time since 2013, according to a news release.

The National Park Service said the park recently conducted a study comparing campgrounds in the area and used those results to determine the new fees.

The agency proposed raising the cost to stay at the following locations:

  • Sites with water and electric at Buffalo Point Campground: From $22 to $30 a night for up to six people

  • All sites at Tyler Bend Campground and walk-in tent sites at Buffalo Point Campground: From $16 to $20 a night for up to six people

  • Primitive sites at Steel Creek, Kyle’s Landing, Ozark, Carver and Rush campgrounds: From $12 to $20.00 a night for up to six people

According to the news release, the fee structure would also be revised for group campsites at Buffalo Point and Tyler Bend from $3 per person, per night to a flat rate of $50 per group per night.

Those wanting to comment on the proposed increases can email them to buff_superintendent@nps.gov or pick up a form at the park headquarters in Harrison, Steel Creek Ranger Station, Tyler Bend Visitor Center or Buffalo Point Ranger Station.

