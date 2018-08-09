Combs man shot dead; suspect held
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
An argument between neighbors resulted in a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Madison County, authorities said.
Madison County sheriff's office deputies were called at 8:15 a.m. in response to a shooting in Combs, according to a news release. The city is about 30 miles south of Fayetteville.
Two neighbors got into a fight, which ended with 30-year-old Samuel Scott Hicks being fatally shot, a release said.
Authorities took Dale Wayne Bryant into custody, and he was later charged with capital murder. Bail was set at $250,000, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation is ongoing.
