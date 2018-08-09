Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018

Combs man shot dead; suspect held

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 3:02 a.m.

An argument between neighbors resulted in a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Madison County, authorities said.

Madison County sheriff's office deputies were called at 8:15 a.m. in response to a shooting in Combs, according to a news release. The city is about 30 miles south of Fayetteville.

Two neighbors got into a fight, which ended with 30-year-old Samuel Scott Hicks being fatally shot, a release said.

Authorities took Dale Wayne Bryant into custody, and he was later charged with capital murder. Bail was set at $250,000, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 08/09/2018

Print Headline: Combs man shot dead; suspect held

