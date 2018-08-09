Corbin keeps Phillies guessing, D'backs go on roll

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PHILLIES 0

PHOENIX -- Patrick Corbin got into a rhythm with catcher Alex Avila, leaving Philadelphia's hitters flailing.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have hit their stride at just the right time, leaving the desert with the NL West lead before heading out on a nine-game road trip.

Corbin struck out 9 in a combined four-hitter, David Peralta had 4 hits and 2 RBI, and the Diamondbacks rolled over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 on Wednesday.

Corbin (10-4) had the Phillies guessing most of the game, allowing 4 hits in 7 1/3 innings while reaching a career-high 183 strikeouts this season. The left-hander did not give up a home run for the ninth consecutive start, the longest stretch by a Diamondbacks pitcher since Brandon Webb in 2003.

Peralta hit a two-run triple off Vince Velasquez (8-9) in the third inning, sending the Phillies right-hander to his first loss since June 25 against the New York Yankees.

Peralta had his fourth four-hit game of the home stand and tied the franchise record with 10 hits in the three-game series against the Phillies. He is 18 for 31 since taking two days off with shoulder tightness last week.

Eduardo Escobar added three RBI for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks, who play three sub-.500 teams over the next nine games.

Velasquez allowed two or fewer runs in his six starts heading into Wednesday's game, with a 0.95 ERA in four July starts. The right-hander allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to beat the Miami Marlins in his previous start.

The Diamondbacks eclipsed the two-run barrier against Velasquez in the third inning, going up 3-0 on Peralta's two-run triple and Escobar's sacrifice fly.

Arizona added a run in the fourth inning on Jon Jay's double play. Velasquez did not come out for the fifth after allowing four runs and six hits.

Pinch hitter Roman Quinn hit a one-out double off Corbin in the sixth inning, the only Phillies player to reach second base against the Arizona left-hander. Corbin faced two batters over the minimum.

METS 8, REDS 0 Jacob deGrom struck out 10 over six innings and received rare significant run support as host New York blanked Cincinnati.

PIRATES 4, ROCKIES 3 Adam Frazier had three hits and made a run-saving play in the field, and visiting Pittsburgh beat Colorado.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 3 Charlie Culberson homered in a third consecutive game, Tyler Flowers and Ronald Acuna Jr. added two-run shots and Atlanta defeated host Washington.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 1 Matt Carpenter hit a tiebreaking home run for the second consecutive night, and visiting St. Louis beat Miami.

BREWERS 8, PADRES 4 Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw and Eric Thames hit consecutive first-inning home runs to propel host Milwaukee over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 11, MARINERS 7 Joey Gallo homered twice and drove in four runs, Yovani Gallardo won his fourth consecutive start and Texas held off visiting Seattle.

ANGELS 6, TIGERS 0 Justin Upton and Albert Pujols hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and host Los Angeles swept Detroit in three games.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 5 Brian Johnson pitched a season-high seven innings to win his second consecutive start as visiting Boston beat Toronto.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 4 Trey Mancini hit a go-ahead two-run double in the ninth inning, and Baltimore beat host Tampa Bay.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 2 Francisco Lindor connected for a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth as Cleveland topped visiting Minnesota.

YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 3 Luis Severino pitched seven effective innings in his first win in a month, Giancarlo Stanton hit his first grand slam in four years and New York swept host Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 9, CUBS 0 Heath Fillmyer allowed three singles over seven innings for his first major league victory as Kansas City beat visiting Chicago.

