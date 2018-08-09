Emergency called before anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville on Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white-nationalist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured.

Only one organizer of last summer’s rally in Charlottesville seems intent on publicly marking the anniversary. Jason Kessler has vowed to press ahead with plans for an Aug. 12 rally in Washington, D.C., after Charlottesville denied him a permit.

However, several peaceful events are planned in Charlottesville to commemorate last year’s event and promote racial healing. The city is planning to establish a “defined security area” downtown where weapons will be banned.