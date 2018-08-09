Immigration arrests at U.S.-Mexico border decline for a second month

WASHINGTON -- U.S. immigration officials arrested 2,885 fewer people at the Southwest border last month than in June, the second month in a row that the number of people trying to enter the United States has dropped.

Data released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security show that authorities apprehended 39,953 people at the U.S. border with Mexico in July. The number of arrests in June totaled 42,838.

A senior Homeland Security official attributed the decrease in apprehensions in part to the stepped-up immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration. But the official agreed with advocates and experts that the numbers also reflect seasonal flows of border crossings; individuals are more likely to travel in milder weather than during the often dangerous heat of summer.

An estimated 4,357 unaccompanied children showed up at the border in July, the data show, compared to 5,562 in a month earlier. Meanwhile, 12,285 people traveling in family groups were denied entry to the United States last month, compared with 12,386 family members in June.

The two consecutive months of fewer crossings followed a flood of people in the spring who crossed the Southwest border into the United States without authorization. More than 50,000 people were arrested after entering the country from Mexico each month from March to May.

But in 2017, illegal border crossings dropped to a more than 40-year low, a decrease largely attributed to Trump's election. The springtime rise in people attempting to enter the United States was a source of frustration for the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Tony Payan, director of the Mexico Center at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, said he expects the number of travelers to rise as weather conditions improve.

"These are people fleeing harsh economic conditions and violence," Payan said. "They are going to keep coming no matter what the enforcement policies are at the border."

In April, the Trump administration announced a zero-tolerance policy to prosecute all people who illegally entered the United States. But by early July, facing an international outcry, officials backed off the policy after it resulted in detaining thousands of adults and separating them from their children.

By the end of the month, the federal government had reunited more than 1,800 families who had been separated. But about 711 children were not reunited with parents who were, for various reasons, deemed ineligible. That figure included more than 460 adults, most of whom are believed to have been deported without their children.

