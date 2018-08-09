Johnson ends up short with clothing picks

Dustin Johnson forgot to pack shorts when he was getting ready for the PGA Championship.

Good thing he remembered pants.

The world's top-ranked player plum forgot the PGA of America decided last year to allow players in the championships it conducts to wear shorts during practice rounds. Johnson even showed a little leg at Quail Hollow, joining roughly half the field in wearing them.

But when he was busy stuffing his suitcase for Bellerive Country Club this week, Johnson must have gotten into the week-to-week PGA Tour zone: Trousers are required every day out there.

"I definitely forgot," he said, grinning. "Today I was going to play really early this morning so it wasn't going to be too hot, so I just wore pants. And when I did it last year at Quail Hollow, it almost felt kind of weird wearing shorts, especially when I wear pants every single day."

Quite a few players wore shorts for practice rounds Monday, when temperatures soared into the upper 90s.

Heavy storms rolled through Tuesday to provide some relief from the heat, but they also prevented anybody from getting onto the course until late in the morning, by which point the rapidly rising humidity had made the conditions only slightly bearable.

That shouldn't be as much trouble next year, when the PGA Championship shifts to May. And Bethpage Black on New York's Long Island is due to play host, so pants probably will be the pick all week.

Johnson had better remember that jacket, though.

Chew on this

Arizona Cardinals fans can reap a reward while expanding their waistlines watching football this season.

University of Phoenix Stadium will serve the 7-pound Gridiron Burger for $75. It features five one-third pound burger patties, five all-beef hot dogs, five bratwursts, 20 slices of American cheese, eight slices of bacon, eight chicken tenders, 12 ounces of fries, lettuce and pickles on a 10-inch bun.

Executive chef Sean Kavanaugh told the Arizona Republic he hasn't figured out the calories. He said three staff members tried it Monday, but no one finished.

Those who can finish in under an hour will receive a Cardinals jersey and get their photo on the scoreboard.

Unlikely souvenir

American Association umpire Mike Jarboe is having one heck of a week.

One day after a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks player planted a trash can behind home plate and told Jarboe to "go to your home," Jarboe was involved in another prop-aided ejection response.

Chicago Dogs Manager Butch Hobson didn't like Jarboe's call at third base in Tuesday's game and came out to give the ump his two cents. Jarboe didn't appreciate that, so he sent Hobson to the showers. Hobson responded by taking third base and giving it to a kid in the crowd.

