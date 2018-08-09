Little Rock receives record rainfall Thursday; more in forecast

Rainfall in Little Rock broke the daily record Thursday, and more precipitation is on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

In the metro area, 1.44 inches was recorded by 10 a.m. at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, breaking the previous record by .01 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Hood said. The total had risen to 1.55 inches by 11 a.m.

Thursday's record could continue to rise, forecasters said, as another inch of rain is expected to fall in Little Rock. Meteorologists said more than 2 inches have fallen in the state's capital city since Tuesday.

The southern portion of the state will likely see heavy precipitation throughout Thursday before the storms diminish by early afternoon, Hood said.

"Rain chances aren't going to be zero the next few days, but they will decrease significantly," he said.

A flash flood warning in Pike County remains in effect until noon Thursday, according to the weather service.