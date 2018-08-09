Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 1:12 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

LIVE UPDATES: Chad Morris recaps Day 6 of fall camp

By Scottie Bordelon

This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.

arkansas-coach-chad-morris-directs-his-players-thursday-aug-9-2018-during-practice-at-the-universitys-practice-facility-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas coach Chad Morris directs his players Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, during practice at the university's practice facility in Fayetteville.

Follow along for updates as Chad Morris provides updates and recaps Day 6 of preseason practice:

Chad Morris

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE UPDATES: Chad Morris recaps Day 6 of fall camp

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online