Thursday, August 09, 2018, 4:43 p.m.

Malfunction shuts power to 2 UAMS campus buildings

By Clara Turnage

This article was published today at 3:17 p.m.

The electricity went out in two buildings on the University of Arkansas for Medical Science campus Thursday, though neither building houses any patients, authorities said.

UAMS Vice Chancellor Leslie Taylor said a switch gear — similar to a breaker box — malfunctioned in the Daniel W. Rahn Interprofessional Education Building, which provides power to another education building as well, around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Taylor said contractors were on scene Thursday and estimated that power would be returned to the buildings sometime Friday.

A group of students undergoing orientation and several employees were moved from the affected buildings into another education facility, Taylor said.

