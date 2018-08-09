Mental evaluation ordered for suspect in attempted plane theft

TEXARKANA -- A man accused of attempting to steal a small commercial jet from Texarkana Regional Airport on July 4 told investigators he intended to fly the plane to Chicago to see rapper Famous Dex, according to court documents.

Zemarcuis Devon Scott, 18, of Texarkana was ordered Tuesday by Miller County Circuit Judge Brent Haltom to undergo a psychological evaluation at the request of Managing Public Defender Jason Mitchell. Mitchell asked that an assessment be conducted of Scott's competency both at the time of the offense and at the present time.

Defendants may be found not responsible for illegal conduct if a mental illness or mental defect impaired their ability to understand the criminality of the alleged misbehavior. If a defendant is unable to understand what is happening around them and unable to assist their lawyer in preparation of a defense, a finding may be made that the accused is not fit to proceed through the court process.

When asked by investigators at the time of his arrest about his lack of training as a pilot, Scott said he wasn't daunted because he thought there wasn't much to the task beyond pushing buttons and pulling levers, according to court documents.

Airport security personnel contacted Texarkana police around 2:30 that morning after seeing a man jump a fence onto airport property and attempt to enter an American Eagle twin-engine jet. By the time officers arrived, the person had gotten onto the small commercial plane and closed the door behind him.

When officers shined a flashlight into the plane's cockpit from outside the jet, they could see a man sitting in the pilot's chair. Two of the three responding officers reportedly recognized Scott from previous encounters.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Black signed off July 31 on formal charges of commercial burglary and attempted theft of property with a value greater than $25,000. Both offenses are felonies punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Scott is being held in the Miller County jail with bail set at $25,000. A date for Scott to return to court is expected to be set once a report detailing the findings of the mental evaluation is complete.

