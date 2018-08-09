Municipal filings
By -- Staff Report
The following candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Benton and Washington counties. Filing closes Aug. 17. The nonpartisan election will be Nov. 6.
BENTON COUNTY
Garfield
Mayor
Gary Blackburn*
Gateway
Council Position 2
Steve Guck*
Lowell
Mayor
Eldon Long*
Pea Ridge
City Clerk/Treasurer
Sandy Button*
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Fayetteville
Ward 1 Position 1
Kristifier Paul Paxton
*denotes incumbent
