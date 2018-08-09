Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018

Municipal filings

By -- Staff Report

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

The following candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Benton and Washington counties. Filing closes Aug. 17. The nonpartisan election will be Nov. 6.

BENTON COUNTY

Garfield

Mayor

Gary Blackburn*

Gateway

Council Position 2

Steve Guck*

Lowell

Mayor

Eldon Long*

Pea Ridge

City Clerk/Treasurer

Sandy Button*

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Fayetteville

Ward 1 Position 1

Kristifier Paul Paxton

*denotes incumbent

