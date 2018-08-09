Municipal filings

The following candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Benton and Washington counties. Filing closes Aug. 17. The nonpartisan election will be Nov. 6.

BENTON COUNTY

Garfield

Mayor

Gary Blackburn*

Gateway

Council Position 2

Steve Guck*

Lowell

Mayor

Eldon Long*

Pea Ridge

City Clerk/Treasurer

Sandy Button*

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Fayetteville

Ward 1 Position 1

Kristifier Paul Paxton

*denotes incumbent

