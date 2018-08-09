Oceans at Arthur's sets new opening date

Barring any more delays -- and there has been a series of them over the past few weeks -- Jerry Barakat's Oceans at Arthur's is now expected to open sometime this week in the Subaru half of the former Riverside Acura and Subaru dealership, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock.

That the restaurant's normal Sunday brunch this past weekend was served at its neighboring older sibling, Arthur's Prime Steakhouse -- still operating in the Village at Rahling Road, 27 Rahling Circle but slated to move into the former Acura building the next couple of months -- indicates the two-mile move was in progress.

Oceans' hours will remain 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday; the Oceans/Arthur's phone number will also remain, (501) 821-1838.