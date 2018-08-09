TENNIS

Djokovic moves up

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point in the 1-hour, 25-minute match. A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth at the Toronto tournament. He last won the Rogers Cup in 2016. It was only the second time the two veteran players had met and the first in nine years. Djokovic beat Polansky at a Rogers Cup in 2009. Heavy morning rain delayed the match by about an hour. Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced that Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina had withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury. Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Wednesday. Haase instead faced Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny, who pulled out of his second-round qualifying match on Sunday.

Cornet advances

Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday in Montreal. The unseeded Cornet advanced to a third-round meeting with 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (7) 6-2. Kerber leads her all-time series with Cornet 3-2, but the Frenchwoman has won both of their meetings on hard courts. Kerber, who is from Germany, led the WTA Tour in hard-court wins this year with 21, but she wilted in the sticky heat at IGA Stadium in her first match since her Wimbledon triumph. U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, seeded third, routed local favorite Francoise Abanda 6-0, 6-2. Maria Sharapova continued her bid to climb back to the top of women's tennis with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over 12th-seeded Daria Kasatkina. Sharapova will face sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France in the third round. Unseeded Kiki Bertens beat ninth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-2 to advance to a matchup with eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova. Defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, seeded fifth, led Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-7 (5), 4-3 when the Romanian retired because of an ankle injury. Qualifier Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, a former top-10 player, got past Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 3-2 when her Ukrainian opponent retired in the second set. Suarez Navarro will face Stephens.

BASEBALL

Nats' Herrera on DL

Washington Nationals right-hander Kelvin Herrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right rotator cuff impingement, further thinning the back of Washington's bullpen. The injury occurred Tuesday night in the ninth inning of a loss to the Atlanta Braves. After allowing a two-run triple, Herrera was examined by a team trainer and left the game. Washington already is without closer Sean Doolittle, who is on the DL with a foot injury. Herrera, obtained in a trade with Kansas City in June, was serving as the closer in Doolittle's absence. Herrera was 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 3 saves with the Nationals. Washington recalled Koda Glover from Class AAA Syracuse. As a rookie last season, Glover notched eight saves in 23 games.

BASKETBALL

Okafor, Penguins deal

Two people familiar with the situation say free-agent center Jahlil Okafor has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. They said the contract includes a team option in Year 2. Philadelphia made 6-foot-11 Okafor the third overall pick out of Duke in the 2015 NBA draft. But Okafor's production fell considerably last season from the nearly 15 points and six rebounds he averaged through his first two seasons with the 76ers. He appeared in only two games with Philadelphia last season before being traded to Brooklyn, where he played about 13 minutes per game as a reserve, averaging 6.4 points. Okafor joins projected starter Julius Randle among the new centers the Pelicans have acquired since DeMarcus Cousins' departure in free agency for Golden State.

Harris back with Mavs

Devin Harris is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the third time after signing a $2.4 million free agent contract. The Mavericks announced the deal with the 14-year veteran on Wednesday. His contract is for the veteran minimum. Dallas originally acquired Harris from Washington, along with Jerry Stackhouse and Christian Laettner, in a draft-day trade for Antawn Jamison in June 2004. He played for the Mavericks until getting traded to New Jersey in February 2008, in a deal that brought Jason Kidd to the Mavericks. Harris first returned to Dallas as a free agent before the 2013-14 season, and stayed until the Mavericks traded him to Denver last February as part of a three-team deal at the trade deadline. Harris, 35, has averaged 11.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals in his 917 career games, including 446 starts.

TV schedule released

NBA fans will get a smorgasbord of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, the All-Star laden lineup of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets and the up-and-coming Boston Celtics as part of the league's national television schedule. The NBA released its TV schedule for the first week of the season, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Wednesday, and all are prominently featured. James Harden and the Rockets will appear three times on national television in the opening week of the season, while the Lakers, Warriors and Celtics will be featured twice. The highlight of the coveted Christmas Day games is James facing a familiar foe -- Stephen Curry and the Warriors -- for a fourth consecutive year, only this time James will be wearing Lakers' gold and purple rather than the familiar wine and gold colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

FOOTBALL

Comments no issue

Alabama Coach Nick Saban said quarterback Jalen Hurts' recent comments on his treatment by the staff aren't an issue for the team. Saban said after Wednesday's practice it was "probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside." Hurts expressed some disappointment Saturday in how the coaches communicated with him about the quarterback situation, saying they never "asked how I felt." He hadn't previously been allowed to speak to reporters since the night of the title game and said now "the narrative has already been created." Hurts is 26-2 as a starter but then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa replaced him in last year's national championship game and led a second-half rally against Georgia.

Bullets found with WR

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver Antonio Callaway had bullets and gun parts in his car early Sunday morning when he was cited for marijuana possession. Dash-camera video obtained by TMZ shows an officer asking Callaway to step out of his vehicle after the officer smelled marijuana following a routine traffic stop. Callaway cooperated, and later one officer told his partner that Callaway became "real nervous" when the bullets and a strap for a Glock handgun were found in the vehicle. The officer asked Callaway about the gun and the fourth-round pick said he had one but it was in Florida. There is no mention of the ammunition or gun parts in the report filed by Strongsville, Ohio, police. The Associated Press has requested the dash-cam video. Callaway, who had several off-field issues in college, was given a ticket after a "small amount" of marijuana was found. A Browns spokesman said Callaway is traveling with the team for Thursday's exhibition against the New York Giants.

GOLF

Jarrod Lyle dies

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long struggle with cancer. He was 36. “It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” the golfer’s wife, Briony Lyle, said in a statement Thursday. “He passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. last night having spent his final week among his family and close friends.” Lyle, who won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008, was first diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager and apparently beat it, only to suffer a recurrence of the disease in 2012. He returned to the U.S. PGA Tour in 2013 after apparently having beaten cancer for a second time.

