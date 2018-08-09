This week’s golf events

This week's events
PGA TOUR
EVENT PGA Championship
SITE St. Louis
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE Bellerive CC (Par 70, 7,316 yards)
PURSE $10.5 million
WINNER'S SHARE $1.89 million
DEFENDING CHAMPION Justin Thomas
ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, John Daly, Andrew Landry
TV TNT Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 p.m.-1 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
WEB.COM TOUR
EVENT Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae
SITE Heyward, Calif.
SCHEDULE Today-Sunday
COURSE TPC Stonebrae
PURSE $600,000
WINNER'S SHARE $100,000
DEFENDING CHAMPION Martin Piller
ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings (NOTE Patrick Sullivan is an alternate)
TV None
EUROPEAN
EVENT European Golf Team Championships
SITE Auchterarder, Perthshire, United Kingdom
COURSE PGA Centenary Course (Par 72, 6,624 yards)
PURSE $638,232
WINNER'S SHARE TBA
DEFENDING CHAMPION First-year event
ARKANSANS ENTERED None
TV None
