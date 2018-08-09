Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 11:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

This week’s golf events

This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.

This week's events

PGA TOUR

EVENT PGA Championship

SITE St. Louis

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Bellerive CC (Par 70, 7,316 yards)

PURSE $10.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.89 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Justin Thomas

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, John Daly, Andrew Landry

TV TNT Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 p.m.-1 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

WEB.COM TOUR

EVENT Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

SITE Heyward, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Stonebrae

PURSE $600,000

WINNER'S SHARE $100,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Martin Piller

ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings (NOTE Patrick Sullivan is an alternate)

TV None

EUROPEAN

EVENT European Golf Team Championships

SITE Auchterarder, Perthshire, United Kingdom

COURSE PGA Centenary Course (Par 72, 6,624 yards)

PURSE $638,232

WINNER'S SHARE TBA

DEFENDING CHAMPION First-year event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV None

Sports on 08/09/2018

Print Headline: PGA Golf Glance

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: This week’s golf events

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online