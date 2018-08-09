Central Arkansas man wanted in 2015 rape arrested, police say

A central Arkansas man wanted in a 2015 rape was arrested Wednesday, according to a police report.

Nathaniel Collier of Alexander was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of $250,000 bond, records show.

Authorities said the arrest comes about three weeks after the 35-year-old was listed as a wanted person.

U.S. marshals tried to apprehend him July 19, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department. He then fled into a wooded area for about three weeks.

On Tuesday, he surrendered to his attorney, Bill James, authorities said.

Collier is accused of raping a 47-year-old Little Rock woman at her home on Red Oak Lane in November 2015.

At that time, the victim told authorities she and Collier had started dating again after several years. After a date, the woman said, they returned to her house and went to bed, where he continued to make sexual advances despite being asked to stop, the report states.

Police said she was raped twice, adding that she was choked until she nearly lost consciousness.