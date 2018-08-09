LR woman found bruised, man jailed

A Little Rock man reportedly told a woman Wednesday that he would "burn her body in a barrel."

Little Rock police officers responded Wednesday to an assault report on Patrick Henry Drive and found a woman with bruises on her arms, feet and around her neck, according to a police report.

The woman told officers that Jose Sanchez, 44, had assaulted her and told her he would kill her. Officers identified the woman as a household member or family member.

Officers arrested Sanchez on charges of aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and refusal to submit to arrest.

Sanchez was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Lingerer at ER held in deputy's assault

A North Little Rock man wouldn't leave the UAMS Medical Center emergency room parking lot after he was discharged Tuesday and assaulted a deputy who tried to make him, according to an arrest report.

Nathaniel T. Long, 28, assaulted the deputy, causing both of them to fall to the ground, the report said.

Deputies reported that Long, who was no longer receiving treatment at the hospital, had been asked multiple times to leave the premises.

Deputies arrested him on charges of criminal trespass and assault on an officer, and placed him in the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday evening with bail set at $4,000.

Worker is accused in city card misuse

A temporary Sherwood employee reportedly spent more than $1,000 on a city credit card in July.

Sherwood Police Department officers arrested Casey Daniel Campbell, 21, on 31 charges of fraudulent use of a credit card Wednesday after the city clerk's office notified them about the personal purchases, according to a police report.

Officers said Campbell admitted to using the credit card to gas up his personal vehicle multiple times between June 29 and July 29, according to the report.

Campbell was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail set as of Wednesday evening.

Drug charges filed after chase, crash

A Little Rock man with a digital scale and trace amounts of marijuana residue fled police officers in a car Tuesday, blowing through multiple stop signs and eventually crashing into a police car, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Cameron Henson, 24, on multiple flight and drug-related charges on the day after his birthday, the report said.

Little Rock police said they tried to pull over Henson's vehicle Tuesday, but Henson refused to yield and led them on the lengthy chase. He was eventually captured near Battery Street.

Officers took Henson to the Pulaski County jail. He was not listed on the jail's roster as of Wednesday evening.

Metro on 08/09/2018