Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Brianne Usrey, 22, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance. Usrey was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Elvira Medrano, 31, of 1916 S. O St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Medrano was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Casey Lee Butler, 35, of 3252 Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Butler was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Tony Dripo, 19, of 1392-B Tuscon Loop in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering. Dripo was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ronald Thompson, 31, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Thompson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Johnny Dye, 42, of 31 S. St. Johns Place in Farmington was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Dye was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at 1189 N. West End Ave., Apt. D8.

• An assault or battery was reported at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday at 1620 W. Mitchell St., No. 14.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at 5411 W. Clevenger Drive.

Springdale

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday at 71B Auto Auction, 4635 N. Thompson St.

Washington County

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday at 16376 Hamstring Road in Fayetteville.

NW News on 08/09/2018