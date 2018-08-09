State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER;Good;Good;Good;Good

CLEAR;Poor;Fair;Good;Fair

CONWAY;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Good;Good;Good;Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE;Fair;Good;Fair;Fair

MAUMELLE;--;--;--;--

NORRELL;--;--;--;--

OVERCUP;--;--;--;--

LAKE PECKERWOOD;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;--

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);--;--;--;--

SUNSET;--;--;--;--

VALENCIA;--;--;--;--

WILLASTEIN;--;--;--;--

WINONA;--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK);Good;Good;Good;Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);Fair;Good;Fair;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

BISHOP PARK PONDS;--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Fair;Fair;Fair;Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heber Springs got about 1.5 inches of rain Tuesday. The lower river has gotten about 5 inches this week. The water below Winkley Shoal is stained but fishable. All areas should be clear today if there is no more heavy rain. The generation remains the afternoon pattern with 4-5 hours each weekday and less on the weekend. The trout bite has been fair to good with blue-wing olive mayflies being the only hatch at this time. Small flies (sizes 18 and 20) have been the best producers.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;Good;--;--;Poor

NORFORK;Good;--;--;--

WHITE RIVER Fishing on the White River below Bull Shoals Dam was excellent this week. The river level was low, the water clear and cold, and the trout were biting. It was easy to keep the bait near the bottom, and the rainbows responded well to small shrimp. Water releases have occurred midday but the rise isn't seen until late afternoon in the Cotter area. The action on jigs has been great at the minimum flow water depth, and trout are biting nightcrawlers or red wigglers when the water begins to rise. The best spot for brown trout was the power lines below Rim Shoals, where they're hitting sculpins and crawdads.

NORFORK TAILWATER Some nice midge, caddis and sulphur hatches have provided some good topwater action, but the fishing has been better in the mornings. The most productive flies have been small midge patterns (sizes 18, 20, 22) like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead), and soft hackles (sizes 14, 16) like the Green Butt. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small bead-headed nymph (zebra midge, copper John or pheasant tail) suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm (hot fluorescent pink or cerise size 10).

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Poor;Fair;Fair;Poor

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Good;Good;Good;Fair

BEAVER TAILWATER The river conditions have been really bad with the rising temperatures and lack of water due to the Beaver Lake dam generators being out of service. Water temperatures from Houseman Access to U.S. Highway 62 bridge have been in the mid-80s to high 70s. No trout caught between those locations. Between Highway 62 and Spider Creek, the water temperatures are in the mid- to low 70s, and fishing is poor. All the trout have moved toward Parker Bottoms. Your only option is to bank fish, as there are areas where kayaks can't even float. The method that has produced the best bite has been spoons of various colors. Light terminal tackle with various PowerBaits have also done well.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

SEQUOYAH;Good;Good;Fair;--

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN;Fair;Fair;Fair;--

SPRING RIVER Fishing has been great early in the day with the bite slowing down after noon. Olive Woollies are great some days, and other days a candy corn or hot pink Y2K can work great. It can always be productive to run a small nymph behind either fly. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been working great on spinning tackle. Fish the Trout Magnet below a float just off the bottom. It can also be productive on a fly rod in local creeks with a fast strip back. Always superglue the bodies on the hook the night before to keep it from sliding down.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;--;--;--;--

MILLWOOD;Fair;--;Good;Good

GREESON;Poor;--;--;Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Poor;Fair;Fair;Poor

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;--;--;--;--

DARDANELLE;--;--;--;--

DEGRAY;Fair;Excellent;--;Poor

HAMILTON;Poor;--;Excellent;--

NIMROD;Good;Fair;Good;Good

OUACHITA;Fair;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass are making a run toward the dam with numbers being taken from the bank by anglers casting flukes and black/silver Rapala jerkbaits.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Poor;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;--;Good;--

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;--;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;Fair;--;--;--

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 08/09/2018