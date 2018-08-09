WOMEN'S SOCCER: UALR picked fourth, ASU sixth in Sun Belt Conference poll

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock received 82 points and finished in fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference coaches preseason poll released Wednesday, while Arkansas State University finished tied for sixth with Georgia Southern.

South Alabama received seven first-place votes and tops the poll with 117 points, followed by Texas State (97 points, 2 first-place votes) and Troy (92 points). Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina got one first-place vote each.

UALR junior midfielder Doro Greulich and ASU senior goalkeeper Kelsey Ponder were also named to the conference's preseason all-conference team. Greulich was a first-team all-conference selection last season, while Ponder was on the second team.