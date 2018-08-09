Style: Review, interview with screenwriter of 'BlacKkKlansman'

In the 1970s, Ron Stallworth, a black police officer from Colorado, successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee’s fictionalized treatment of the story, is both a period piece and highly topical, and it opens in Arkansas this week. Dan Lybarger sought out Lee’s co-screenwriter Kevin Willmott, and Piers Marchant reviews the film in this Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

But that’s not the only big movie news this weekend. The Kaleidoscope LGBT film festival returns, with a slate of some really good films, including Skate Kitchen, an affirming story about skateboarding millennial in Manhattan. Lybarger talks to one of the festival's main drivers, while Philip Martin writes about why he loves the movie.

And yes, there’s more — a movie about a giant shark that Lybarger apparently drew the short straw on, Karen Martin’s weekly survey of home video and a review of the omnibus rom com Dog Days.