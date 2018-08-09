Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 4:51 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Suspect arrested in PB man's death

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

A 34-year-old Pine Bluff man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a man found dead at an apartment complex last week, police said.

Curtis Beavers faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Theodis Morris of Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Morris was found dead Aug. 2 shortly after 1 a.m. outside a unit at 1320 S. Maple St., authorities said.

Investigators said it appeared Morris was shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot before collapsing in the area where his body was found.

Beavers remained at the Jefferson County jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.

The killing was the 11th of the year in Pine Bluff.

State Desk on 08/09/2018

Print Headline: Suspect arrested in PB man's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Suspect arrested in PB man's death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online