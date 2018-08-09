Suspect arrested in PB man's death

A 34-year-old Pine Bluff man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of a man found dead at an apartment complex last week, police said.

Curtis Beavers faces a charge of capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Theodis Morris of Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Morris was found dead Aug. 2 shortly after 1 a.m. outside a unit at 1320 S. Maple St., authorities said.

Investigators said it appeared Morris was shot multiple times in a nearby parking lot before collapsing in the area where his body was found.

Beavers remained at the Jefferson County jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.

The killing was the 11th of the year in Pine Bluff.

State Desk on 08/09/2018