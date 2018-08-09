This date in baseball

1916 The Philadelphia A's ended their 20-game losing streak as Joe Bush beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1.

1939 Red Rolfe of the New York Yankees started a streak of 18 consecutive games in which he scored at least one run. During those games, he scored a total of 30 runs.

1960 Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hit home run No. 511 to tie Mel Ott for fourth place on the all-time list.

1975 Davey Lopes of the Los Angeles Dodgers stole his 32nd consecutive base without being caught in a 2-0 victory over the New York Mets, breaking Max Carey's 1922 record. Lopes tacked on six more steals before being caught.

1976 John Candelaria became the first Pirate pitcher in 69 years to throw a no-hitter in Pittsburgh by blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0. Candelaria's no-hitter came at Three Rivers Stadium. No Pirate ever threw a no-hitter at Forbes Field.

1981 Baseball returned after the strike with the All-Star Game in Cleveland before a crowd of 72,086. Gary Carter of the Montreal Expos hit two home runs to give the National League a 5-4 victory over the American League. Vida Blue became the first pitcher to win an All-Star Game in both leagues. His AL victory came in 1971 at Detroit.

1988 The Chicago Cubs won the first official night game at Wrigley Field by beating the New York Mets 6-4.

1998 Dennis Martinez became the winningest Latin pitcher in baseball history, breaking Juan Marichal's record of 243 victories. Martinez pitched a perfect eighth inning and got the victory when Chipper Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves held on for the win.

2001 Mike Hampton tied the NL record for pitchers with his seventh home run as the Rockies beat the Cubs 14-5. Hampton's seventh home run matched the NL mark shared by Don Drysdale (1958, 1965) and Don Newcombe (1955). The major league record is nine by Cleveland's Wes Ferrell in 1931.

2002 Barry Bonds hit his 600th home run, becoming the fourth major leaguer to reach the mark. With a 421-foot solo shot off Pittsburgh's Kip Wells, the San Francisco Giants slugger joined Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays in the exclusive club.

2006 Mark DeRosa hit three-run home runs in consecutive innings to lead Texas to a 14-0 rout of Oakland.

2007 Failed pitcher Rick Ankiel hit a three-run home run to cap his debut as a major-league outfielder in St. Louis' 5-0 victory over San Diego.

2011 Florida's Dan Uggla extended his hitting streak to 30 games, and Martin Prado hit a go-ahead single in the 11th inning for Atlanta to give the Braves a 4-3 victory over the Marlins. Uggla tied Andre Ethier for the majors' longest hitting streak of the season.

Today's birthdays Jason Heyward 29; Drew Butera 35.

