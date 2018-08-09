Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, August 09, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

TOP 6: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock and how much they cost

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 8:18 a.m.

Top six: Week's most expensive houses sold in Little Rock

Pictured are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during each week listed. “Sold” refer...

You will be redirected to the gallery momentarily, or click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TOP 6: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock and how much they cost

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online