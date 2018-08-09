Home / Latest News /
Vice President Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:05 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as a sixth military service by 2020.
Pence said it's needed to ensure America's dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He said that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.
President Donald Trump has called for a "separate but equal" space force. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military's space warfighting forces and create a new command but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.
Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.
RBear says... August 9, 2018 at 11:16 a.m.
This is all a PR move by a president who doesn't really understand what the military even does today. That same president who says you need an ID to buy groceries. Maybe someone should tell him to Google up Air Force Space Command.
