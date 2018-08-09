West Little Rock Asian restaurant reports $1,600 stolen in burglary

About $1,600 was stolen from the safe of a west Little Rock Asian restaurant during a break-in this week, according to a police report.

Officers were called to the Pei Wei at the Promenade at Chenal shopping center, 17701 Chenal Parkway, shortly after 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The eatery's 22-year-old manager told authorities that when he arrived that morning, he noticed the business' safe was ajar and money was missing from it.

According to the report, another employee said all the cash was there when he closed the restaurant about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no signs of forced entry, officers noted.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.