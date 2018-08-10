Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 10, 2018, 3:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping girl

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.

jerry-mckee-62-of-paragould

PHOTO BY GREENE COUNTY JAIL

Jerry McKee, 62, of Paragould.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

A 62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping a girl remained in jail Friday, a week after his arrest, authorities said.

Jerry Wayne McKee of Paragould was booked at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 into the Greene County jail on a rape charge, records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.

He was arrested after the victim said in an interview with an investigator that McKee performed a sexual act on her, according to an affidavit.

The document states the assault occurred between July 27 and Aug. 3 at a home in Greene County.

McKee gave a "self-incriminating statement" when he was interviewed at a Paragould police substation, officers wrote.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping girl

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online