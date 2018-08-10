Home / Latest News /
62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping girl
This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.
A 62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping a girl remained in jail Friday, a week after his arrest, authorities said.
Jerry Wayne McKee of Paragould was booked at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 into the Greene County jail on a rape charge, records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.
He was arrested after the victim said in an interview with an investigator that McKee performed a sexual act on her, according to an affidavit.
The document states the assault occurred between July 27 and Aug. 3 at a home in Greene County.
McKee gave a "self-incriminating statement" when he was interviewed at a Paragould police substation, officers wrote.
He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping girl
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.