62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping girl

A 62-year-old Arkansan accused of raping a girl remained in jail Friday, a week after his arrest, authorities said.

Jerry Wayne McKee of Paragould was booked at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 into the Greene County jail on a rape charge, records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.

He was arrested after the victim said in an interview with an investigator that McKee performed a sexual act on her, according to an affidavit.

The document states the assault occurred between July 27 and Aug. 3 at a home in Greene County.

McKee gave a "self-incriminating statement" when he was interviewed at a Paragould police substation, officers wrote.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24.