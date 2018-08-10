Sheriff's office: Central Arkansas man after fire kills 2 dogs

Authorities said they have arrested a central Arkansas man accused of setting a mobile home on fire, killing two dogs.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy responded about 9 a.m. Thursday to the residence in the 20000 block of Pine Ridge Road in Hensley.

A 27-year-old woman said that Ronnie Carrington of Hensley was at her home and threatening to kill her, according to a report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they saw smoke and "heavy fire" coming from the mobile home as it burned, the report states.

No one was inside the home, but two dogs died in the blaze, agency spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Witnesses told authorities that Carrington fled into a nearby wooded area and then drove away in a silver Dodge pickup that he flagged down as it traveled north on Interstate 530.

The report notes that Carrington had been on the victim's property and refused to leave. When the woman said she was going to call authorities, the 62-year-old said, "I’m going to get a gun, and I’m going to shoot up your house and kill you," according to the report.

He threatened to kill a 37-year-old woman who was also at the residence, the sheriff's office said. Both women said they believed Carrington would follow through on his threats.

Records show Carrington was booked at 7:30 p.m. Thursday into the Pulaski County jail on two charges of second-degree terroristic threatening. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond.