Arkansas Travelers extend player development contract with Mariners

The Arkansas Travelers and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to extend their player development contract to cover the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Travelers, who serve as the Mariners' Double-A affiliate in the Texas League, have been associated with Seattle for the past two seasons.

Five Travelers have been called directly to Seattle from North Little Rock in that time.

The Mariners are the 11th team to which the Travs have been affiliated. They've also been tied to the Red Sox (1937-1939), White Sox (1946), Braves (1947), Tigers (1948-1955), Athletics (1957-1958) and Orioles (1961).

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.