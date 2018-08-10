Audit reveals nearly $20,000 missing at eatery, grocery store in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood

An audit at Heights Corner Market reportedly revealed almost $20,000 missing from the business's safe from 2017 to 2018.

A police report says market owner Eric Herget told police that $8,800 was stolen out of the safe in 2017 and $10,000 had been stolen out of the safe so far this year. Herget told officers that he hired an accountant this year who verified that the cash was stolen from the safe and not the register.

Herget said multiple people have access to the safe, according to the report.

Heights Corner Market is a restaurant and grocery located off Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Hillcrest area. An investigation is open and ongoing.