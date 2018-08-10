Broadcast merger fizzles; suit filed

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. saw its bid to become a nationwide powerhouse collapse after its would-be partner, Tribune Media Co., withdrew from a planned $3.9 billion merger that drew the ire of regulators.

Tribune blamed Sinclair and filed a $1 billion lawsuit that claimed the broadcaster "engaged in belligerent and unnecessarily protracted negotiations" with antitrust officials and with the FCC.

"Regulatory approval should not have been hard to come by," Tribune said in the complaint filed Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court. "Sinclair fought, threatened, insulted, and misled regulators in a misguided and ultimately unsuccessful attempt to retain control over stations that it was obligated to sell."

The implosion marks the latest twist in an increasingly strange environment for mega-deals under President Donald Trump. A Sinclair-Tribune combination would have been unthinkable in the Obama era and was only made possible because of a rule change by Ajit Pai, the newly installed chairman at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. But the FCC later questioned Sinclair's honesty and sent the proposed tie-up for a hearing by an administrative law judge. Trump, who fought tooth-and-nail to stop another monster-merger, AT&T Inc.'s acquisition of Time Warner Inc., lashed out and called the FCC move "disgraceful."

The politically conservative broadcaster is seen as friendly to Trump. He has praised the company on Twitter, saying it's superior to AT&T's CNN and Comcast Corp.'s NBC. Its on-air voices include Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump aide. The company has insisted that of all its stations run regular commentary segments that echo Trump administration policies.

Later Thursday, Sinclair said it had withdrawn its applications to the FCC to acquire Tribune, and filed a motion to terminate the hearing.

"We unequivocally stand by our position that we did not mislead the FCC with respect to the transaction or act in any way other than with complete candor and transparency," Sinclair Chief Executive Officer Chris Ripley said in a statement. "As for Tribune's lawsuit, we fully complied with our obligations under the merger agreement and tirelessly worked to close this transaction."

Ripley called the lawsuit "without merit" and said Sinclair would defend against it vigorously.

The FCC order on July 18 asked whether Sinclair was in fact the hidden buyer in a proposal to sell Chicago's WGN-TV to a Maryland automobile executive with no prior broadcast experience and ties to Sinclair management. The agency also questioned links between the Maryland-based broadcaster and a buyer proposed for stations in Dallas and Houston. Tina Pelkey, an FCC spokesman, declined to comment.

The FCC wanted a judge to decide whether "Sinclair engaged in misrepresentation and/or lack of candor in its applications" and asked whether Sinclair had "attempted to skirt the commission's broadcast ownership rules."

Hearings with administrative law judges can take months, and the prospect of enduring one has killed previous deals.

"This uncertainty and delay would be detrimental to our company and our shareholders," Tribune Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern said in a statement Thursday.

Sinclair, which owns Little Rock ABC affiliate KATV, proposed the deal in May 2017, testing federal ownership limits with the plan to purchase 42 stations, including outlets in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. After divestitures, the transaction would have expanded Sinclair's footprint to more than 200 stations. It's already the largest U.S. broadcaster by number of stations, with 192.

Tribune owns KFSM, a CBS affiliate based in Fort Smith.

The setback likely won't mark the end of Sinclair's consolidation ambitions, said Paul Sweeney, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

"While walking away from its merger with Sinclair prevents Tribune from languishing in regulatory purgatory, it's unlikely to diminish Sinclair's appetite for future [mergers and acquisitions]" he said.

Sinclair executives said on the company's earnings call Wednesday that they're still looking to buy more broadcast stations or regional sports networks regardless of the outcome with Tribune. They also are reportedly introducing a streaming news service that is seen as a competitor to Fox News.

By absorbing Tribune, Sinclair would have grown large enough to exceed federal ownership limits. It offered divestitures in order to comply. It is those transactions that drew the ire of the FCC. Even after the proposed sales, the company would "control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law," Pai said a July 16 statement.

Sinclair had planned to sell seven Tribune stations to 21st Century Fox Inc. That deal has also now been scrapped.

Pai has loosened media ownership rules since being appointed by Trump last year, and Democrats have said the chairman sought to benefit Sinclair -- an assertion the FCC head denied. Whether Pai sought to help Sinclair is said to be subject of a probe by the FCC's inspector general.

Information for this article was contributed by Felix Gillette, Jef Feeley, Christopher Yasiejko and Jennifer A. Dlouhy of Bloomberg News, and by Edmund Lee and Amie Tsang of The New York Times.

Business on 08/10/2018