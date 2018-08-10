Brown: Express, not kneel

Jim Brown has spent much of his post-NFL career fighting for social justice and change.

However, the Hall of Fame running back said he would never kneel during the national anthem.

Brown, 82, who championed civil rights during his playing career and became an activist in retirement, said Tuesday night that he respects players' rights to do what they want, but his preference is they would stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"I'll never kneel and I will always respect the flag," said Brown, who spoke before an HBO premiere of Hard Knocks, which is chronicling the Cleveland Browns in training camp.

Brown was asked how he would resolve the anthem issue, which has plagued the league for two years.

"Well, if you take the bottom line, what are we talking about? We're talking about freedom to express one's self, and if you don't break any rules, then you have that particular right," he said.

"I am not going to denigrate my flag and I'm going to stand for the national anthem. I'm fighting with all of my strength to make it a better country, but I don't think that's the issue. Because what is the top side? Are you not going to stand up? This is our country, man.

"We work hard to make it better and that's my attitude, so I don't relate to this issue because it's newsworthy because where are your superstars? And where are they at? Aren't they making comments?"

Protests during the anthem have enveloped the league since former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee to protest social injustice.

The NFL modified its anthem protocol in May, prohibiting demonstrations for 2018, but allowing players to remain in the locker room during the anthem.

The players' union filed a grievance, and the change has been tabled while the NFL and NFLPA work on a resolution.

Odd bat

Clustered in a rack on one end of the New York Mets' dugout, different players' bats are typically identifiable only by the numbers stuck to their knobs and the names on the barrels. But one group of bats, belonging to infielder Jeff McNeil, stands out.

Unlike nearly every other player in the major leagues, McNeil uses a bat with no knob. Instead of mushrooming out near the bottom, McNeil's bats widen gradually toward the end. Although his bats are of average size -- 34 inches, 32 ounces -- McNeil said the unorthodox weight distribution gives him more control.

"It just feels lighter because it's so balanced," McNeil told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "The weight's throughout the bat. It's not all in the barrel."

In practice, Mets hitting coach Pat Roessler said the bat's unorthodox shape makes little difference. It's simply a matter of "personal comfort" for McNeil, who hit .342 over two minor league levels this season before earning a recent promotion to the big leagues. In earlier eras, the bat style was more popular; McNeil said Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente used the same model for a portion of his career. But it is almost unheard of in today's game.

"I've had a few guys go, 'How do you hold that? How do you use that bat?' " McNeil said. "It feels light to me. If I pick up anybody else's bat, it feels really heavy."

Sports quiz

Infielder Jeff McNeil was taken in which round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft?

Answer

He was taken by the New York Mets in the 12th round.

Sports on 08/10/2018