Little Rock man faces robbery, child-endangerment charges in carjacking

A Little Rock man accused of trying to steal a car from a woman while her grandchildren were inside has been arrested, authorities said.

Officers with the city's Police Department took 40-year-old Daniel Townsend into custody Thursday near the intersection of Lew Circle and Southboro Court, according to an arrest report.

The report states the victim identified Townsend in a photo spread, and he was subsequently arrested.

He was booked at 7 p.m. into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and endangering the welfare of a minor, records show. He remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Townsend is accused of stealing a 2013 Toyota Corolla from a 50-year-old woman at an apartment complex at 5701 Dreher Lane on Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The victim told police at the time that a stranger had grabbed her shirt, put a gun to her stomach and demanded her car while her 11-year-old and 3-year-old grandkids were inside.

The arrest report states the victim had to "yank" the younger child out of his car seat as Townsend was driving away.