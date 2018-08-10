• Viktor Knavs, 74, and his wife, Amalija, 73, the Slovenian parents of first lady Melania Trump who have been living in the U.S. as permanent residents, became U.S. citizens Thursday, taking the oath in a ceremony held at a federal building in Manhattan, their lawyer said.

• Lara Zelski, president of an elementary charter school campus in Atlanta, said students will no longer be asked to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to start their school days, saying it had become "increasingly obvious" that more people were choosing not to stand or recite the pledge.

• Tyler Ruzich of Prairie Village, Kan., and Joseph Tutera Jr., of Overland Park, Kan., two 17-year-olds who ran for governor in Tuesday's Republican primary, received a combined 3,758 votes after running under a state law that doesn't set a minimum age to run for the office.

• Christopher Smitherman, Cincinnati's vice mayor, wants to raise from 7 to 12 the minimum age on which police can use a stun gun on a suspect after an off-duty officer working security at a grocery store used a stun gun on an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting.

• Steve McCluskey, mayor of McLain, Miss., was home when he got a call about a disturbance at a nearby church and went to help a sheriff's deputy capture a woman who was outside cursing, threatening children and flashing her breasts.

• Carlos Ruiz, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, said a driver and three Brazilians suspected of illegally entering the U.S. in an SUV falsely decked out as an emergency response vehicle were caught after they fled a border checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas.

• Thomas Owens III, 18, of Muncie, Ind., said he had "no intention of hurting anyone" but was arrested after he was found wandering around his high school with 10 knives strapped to his body after school was dismissed for the day, police said.

• Darryl McAllister, police chief of Union City, Calif., said his family is "shaken to the core" after his 18-year-old son was arrested along with a 16-year-old boy in the beating of a 71-year-old Sikh man in what police describe as an attempted robbery.

• Kwak Kyu Dong, a 61-year-old Korean man, was arrested in Bridgeport, Conn., accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend around the nation, using bank account information to track her down in Hawaii, Alaska and Connecticut, police said.

