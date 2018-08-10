Authorities: Little Rock man jailed on child porn charge after police given Bible with image of girl inside

A Little Rock man faces six counts of child pornography after authorities found images in his home, according to an arrest report.

The Little Rock Police Department began investigating 48-year-old Clark Gray after a woman told officers he possessed images of small children, authorities said.

The report states she gave officers a Bible that contained an image of a prepubescent girl and said there were more.

Police noted they found several devices as well as several printed images depicting child pornography in Gray's bedroom.

Records show he was booked at 11:15 p.m. Thursday into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Friday afternoon. No bail had been set.