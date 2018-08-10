Midland stops streaking Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- It was an ugly end to Northwest Arkansas' six-game winning streak.

Midland scored five runs in the 10th inning to down the Naturals 9-5 at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday.

With one out and the bases loaded, JP Sportman sliced a double to right field. A couple of throwing errors on the play and a collision at home plate resulted in another run scoring. A sacrifice fly and a solo homer by Skye Bolt put the game out of reach and gave the streaking Naturals just their fourth loss in the past 15 games.

Jeckkson Flores' RBI double in the seventh tied the score at 4-4 for Northwest Arkansas. It followed Erick Mejia reaching on a two-out single. Mejia stole second, his team-high 31st stolen base this season, to set the stage for Flores' game-tying hit to left field.

Flores had four hits and triggered the offense throughout the game. He singled, stole second and scored on Samir Duenez' single to put the Naturals on the scoreboard in the first inning. Duenez had three RBIs. Midland took the lead when Sportman, who had four RBIs, hit a two-run double with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Flores hit an RBI triple to deep left to even the score. Flores later scored on a sacrifice fly to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-2 lead.

A pair of wild pitches following singles by Jonah Heim and Luis Barrera and a hit batsman resulted in two runs and a 4-3 lead for the Rockhounds in the seventh inning.

Short Hops:

• Northwest Arkansas right-hander Jon Perrin made a quick impact as Thursday's starter after recently being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee. He allowed two hits while pitching three scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He completed five innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs while giving up three hits and walking two batters.

• Flores' triple tied a franchise record for most triples in a single season with 37 combined as a team. Flores has three triples this season as does Kort Peterson. Mejia leads the team with six.

• With three stolen bases Thursday night, Northwest Arkansas has 139 stolen bases this season and has stolen 22 bases in the past 11 games. The team has had at least one stolen base in nine consecutive games.

On Deck: The Naturals begin a three-game home series against Frisco at 7:05 p.m. today. Northwest Arkansas will send right-hander Scott Blewitt (6-6, 5.59) to the mound while the RoughRiders counter with left-hander Taylor Hearn (1-0, 1.69).

Today's Promotion: It's the fourth and final Arkansas Children's Northwest Fan Day. Festivities include players going on a hospital visit during the day and a "Fan Wave" at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the first inning. There also will be postgame fireworks.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web:www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 08/10/2018