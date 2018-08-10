Home / Latest News /
Newborn found inside toilet at Burger King
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:03 p.m.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police say a newborn was found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.
The Chillicothe Gazette reported that authorities found the baby boy while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe last week.
The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant's bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with a baggie of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.
A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman told investigators she thought she'd miscarried.
The baby was taken to a hospital.
Both the man and woman face criminal charges.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Newborn found inside toilet at Burger King
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.