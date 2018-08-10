GOLF

Curry 8 off lead

Stephen Curry rallied with three birdies to shoot a 1-over 71 on Thursday in the first round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif. Making his second appearance in the event at TPC Stonebrae, the Golden State Warriors star rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 second hole with a long birdie putt on the par-5 third. He added birdies on the par-4 seventh and eighth -- hitting the flagstick on No. 8 -- and closed with a par on the par-5 ninth. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots. Playing as an amateur, Curry was eight shots behind leaders Adam Long, Seth Reeves and Samuel Del Val. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for fourth after a 6-under 64 with Bio Kim, Josh Teater and Matt Harmon. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was tied for 17th after a 4-under 66. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot even-par 70. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was at 4-over 74.

Hackers compromise files

Golfweek reported Thursday the PGA of America is trying to regain control of computer servers that have kept officials from accessing files for the PGA Championship. The magazine said on its website that PGA staff members discovered their systems had been compromised when attempts to access files generated a message that the network had been penetrated and that any attempt to break the encryption could cause files to be lost. The PGA of America declined comment, saying it was an ongoing investigation. Golfweek reported the files included promotional banners and logos that are used in digital and print communications, and on digital signage around Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. The magazine said the message included a Bitcoin wallet number, without stating what was required to regain control of the files.

TENNIS

Teen upsets Djokovic

Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup. Tsitsipas, 19, broke the ninth-seeded Serb's serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal. Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded late on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus in Toronto. Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory in 2 hours, 17 minutes. Also, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4), and fourth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Stephens advances

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event in Montreal. Stephens looked to be cruising with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez rallied to tie it at 5. Stephens broke serve for 6-5 and scored four consecutive points to put away the match, ending it with a sharp cross-court forehand. In the quarterfinals, the American will face Anastaija Sevastova of Latvia, a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over 10th-seeded Julian Goerges of Germany. Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, beat France's Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4. In rain-delayed, second-round matches, Romania's Simona Halep topped Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (9), 4-6, 7-5; Johanna Konta of Britain topped Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-1, and 13th-seeded Venus Williams beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-4.

BASEBALL

Harper scratched

The Washington Nationals scratched outfielder Bryce Harper from Thursday's lineup with right knee soreness. Atlanta reliever Dan Winkler hit Harper just below the right knee in the seventh inning of the Braves' 8-3 victory on Wednesday. Washington Manager Dave Martinez said X-rays on Harper were negative. Harper, the 2015 National League MVP and a six-time All-Star, is hitting .234 with 28 home runs and 71 RBI. He leads the NL in walks (88) and ranks third in the league in home runs. Michael Taylor replaced Harper in the lineup in center.

Pomeranz to bullpen

The Boston Red Sox moved struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and will keep left-hander Brian Johnson as a starter after ace lefty Chris Sale returns from the disabled list. Pomeranz, 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA, is winless in eight starts since a May 2 victory over Kansas City. Pomeranz matched a season-worst with five walks in Tuesday's start at Toronto, leaving after 4 2/3 innings. He has completed more than five innings twice in 11 starts. Johnson won his second consecutive start in Wednesday's victory over Toronto. He's 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games, 8 starts. Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to return Sunday against Baltimore.

SWIMMING

Ruck tops Ledecky

Taylor Ruck won the 200-meter freestyle on Thursday at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in 1 minute, 54.44 seconds, just ahead of Japanese rival Rikako Ikee. Katie Ledecky was third in 1:55.15. Ledecky took the 800 in 8:09.13 -- the fifth fastest on record -- and will be the favorite in the 400 during the four-day event. American teammate Lilly King again won the 100 breaststroke, this time in 1:05.44. Yasuhiro Koseki took the men's 100 breaststroke, and Yui Ohashi won the women's 400 individual medley. Other American winners included Jordan Wilimovsky in the 1,500, Townley Haas in the 200 freestyle and Chase Kalisz in the men's 400 individual medley. He beat out Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino and Rio bronze medalist Daiya Seto. Kalisz took silver in Rio. The Pan Pacs are being held in the Tatsumi International Swimming Center, which will be used for water polo at the next Olympics.

FOOTBALL

Easton out for season?

The Minnesota Vikings said left guard Nick Easton's neck injury has landed him on the injured reserve list, likely ending his season. Coach Mike Zimmer said Easton has a bulging disc in his neck. He hasn't practiced since Aug. 3. Easton started 12 games in 2017 and five games the year before, playing both center and guard. The Vikings may turn to veteran Tom Compton at left guard in Easton's absence. Easton was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2015 regular season. He will be a free agent next March.

HOCKEY

Poile heads HOF class

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile headlines the latest class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Former University of Michigan Coach Red Berenson, star forward Natalie Darwitz, retired NHL referee Paul Stewart and the late Leland "Hago" Harrington will be inducted Dec. 12 at a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn. Poile has run an NHL team the past 36 seasons, including 15 with the Washington Capitals and 21 with the Predators. He has the most victories of any GM in league history. The U.S. won a silver medal at the 2010 Olympics with Poile as assistant GM, and he was GM of the 2014 Olympic team.

