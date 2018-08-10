Popeye's worker jailed in burglary

A North Little Rock Popeye's employee reportedly stole $1,386.17 from the eatery's safe in June.

Officers arrested Lee Edward Johnson, 29, Monday on a charge of felony breaking and entering after he was caught on video surveillance forcing his way into the manager's office of the East Broadway Popeye's on June 21, according to a police documents.

Video surveillance shows Johnson forcing his way into the office and exiting the building, officers reported.

The restaurant manager identified Johnson from the footage and reported him to North Little Rock police.

Johnson was transferred to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Thursday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Audit reveals cash missing at eatery

An audit at Heights Corner Market reportedly revealed almost $20,000 missing from the business's safe from 2017 to 2018.

A police report says market owner Eric Herget told police that $8,800 was stolen out of the safe in 2017 and $10,000 had been stolen out of the safe so far this year. Herget told officers that he hired an accountant this year who verified that the cash was stolen from the safe and not the register.

Herget said multiple people have access to the safe, according to the report.

Heights Corner Market is a restaurant and grocery located off Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Hillcrest area. An investigation is open and ongoing.

LR man jailed on intoxication count

An intoxicated Little Rock man was reported flipping shopping carts and damaging cars at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday, police reports said.

Officers arrested Dearius Laron Park, 21, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct Wednesday after he reportedly threw and flipped several shopping carts into cars in the parking lot of the Walmart off Baseline Road.

Park was transported to the Pulaski County jail but was no longer listed on the jail roster as of Thursday evening.

08/10/2018